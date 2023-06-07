Healing While Black: Mental health summit kicks off during Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

To raise awareness for the mental health resources available, a series of events kicks off tonight.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Thursday kicks off a weekend full of mental health awareness events as a part of National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. The events, hosted by The Well, begin Thursday evening with a reception.

On Friday, Mayor Kenneth Welch will proclaim July as Bebe Moore Campbell National BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month in the sunshine city, emphasizing the significance of mental health within minority communities.

The proclamation will take place at 9 a.m. at Eckerd College in St. Pete.

"The proclamation of National BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month in St. Petersburg, coupled with the Healing While Black Summit 2023, demonstrates the City's commitment to promoting mental well-being and creating a community that supports and uplifts its diverse communities," Welch said in a statement.

The Healing While Black Summit celebrates the month, with a focus on the impacts joy has on mental health.

The founder and CEO of The Well, Dr. LaDonna Butler, shared why joy is this year's focus.

"This year, The Well is centering joy as a surreal strategy," Butler said. "So often we get bogged down in the busyness of life and the stresses of life that we forget to anchor in joy. Well, over the course of this week, we are going to get creative, we know the power of creativity, we know the power of community, and we know what happens when we are pursuing it in connection with other with others."

There is a stigma surrounding mental health. In Black communities, that stigma can stop people from getting the help needed. Butler said that's why it's so important to have a month dedicated to raising awareness.

"Well, I would love to say that we are all on equal ground and everyone is progressing," Butler said. "But that's just not real right now. But if we pay attention to it, if we center those who are often most harmed and least helped, then we can get closer to the solution. I don't necessarily think that we only need to focus on the hard things, because that's not ever really been a good strategy. But when we focus on the strengths of our community and the strength of our total unity, we can really get there."

The Healing While Black Summit brings together renowned industry professionals, community leaders, and individuals with lived experiences to explore joy-centered strategies, innovative approaches to trauma, fostering well-being, and cultivating resilience within minority communities. With both in-person and virtual attendance options, the summit aims to ensure inclusivity and accessibility for all.