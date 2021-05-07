Missing 1-year-old boy in Marion County found safe

ANTHONY, Fla — Update: Deputies say Broady Fincher has been located and is safe.
Original Story: The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a 1-year-old boy they say is missing and endangered.
Deputies say Broady Nash Fincher was last seen at 10020 NE 20th Terrace Road in Anthony. He was last wearing a gray t-shirt with a green cartoon character on the front, according to the report.
Broady has white-blonde hair and blue eyes. Deputies say he is just 15 months old.
Broady is believed to be with his mother Brittany Fincher, who drives a green Kia Soul with Florida tag QRA L61, according to deputies. Law enforcement officers say they are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information on Broady's location is asked to call 911.
