Missing St. Louis County 14-year-old girl could be with man, police say

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since early Sunday morning and could be traveling with a man.

According to a missing person report, 14-year-old Amira Shahid left a family member's home on East Humes Lane in Florissant at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The missing person report said her family has not been able to get in touch with her, and she might be "in the company of an adult male."

Shahid is 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a scar on her forehead. She was wearing a blue Nike shirt and dark leggings.