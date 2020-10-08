x
FOUND: Missing 3-year-old girl in northern Wisconsin

No details about Abigail's condition have been provided.
WINTER, Wisconsin — According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, 3-year-old Abigail Ladwig has been located. No details about Abigail's condition have been provided.

According to authorities, at around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Abigail followed the family dog into the woods near her home in an area southwest of Winter, Wisconsin.

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office was asking volunteers in the area to assist in the search, but at around 7:45 p.m., the sheriff's office posted on the their Facebook page that she's been located.
