Abby Ladwig is about 2-foot-10 with blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a flower on it and was barefoot.

WINTER, Wisconsin — The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office is asking for volunteers to help locating a missing 3-year-old girl in northern Wisconsin.

According to authorities, at around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Abby Ladwig followed the family dog into the woods near her home in an area southwest of Winter, Wisconsin.

Abby is about 2'10' tall with blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a flower on it and was barefoot.

Authorities say the dog is believed to have since been located.

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office is asking volunteers to register at the Winter Ballpark at the intersection of Park Street and Grove Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (715) 634-4858.