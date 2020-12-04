ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — She's been missing since Saturday morning, and was last seen in the area of 6400 1st Ave S, which is near Pasadena Ave in St. Petersburg.
Theresa Pozzi Unger, 65, is 5'7", weighs 160 lbs. and has grey hair. St. Petersburg Police say she was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black undershirt, yellow pants and was carrying a black purse.
Police say she may have boarded a PTSA bus.
If you’ve seen her please call St. Pete Police at (727) 893-7780. Police ask that you reference case number 2020-014106.
