76-year-old missing man found safe, Polk County Sheriff's Office reports

POLK COUNTY, Fla — Authorities say Jack Pitt, 76, has been found safe.

Original Post: The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 76-year-old man who left his home before family members were awake Saturday morning.

Jack Pitt left his home on Thomas Jefferson Circle West in Alturas, Fla. around 6 a.m., the sheriff's office says, before his family members were awake. Once they realized he wasn't home, they reported him missing.

Pitt is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 180 lbs. He has blue eyes and grey hair. The sheriff's office says he might be wearing a Hawaiian print shirt, tan pants, and moccasin style shoes. He should be driving a white 2016 Honda Accord with FL tag NFE2M.

He also suffers from Alzheimer's disease and diabetes, authorities say.