CLEARWATER, Fla. — UPDATE: Police say Raydell "Bo" Maddix has been found and returned home.

***

Clearwater police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing and possibly endangered elderly man.

Raydell "Bo" Maddix, 90, lives in Clearwater but last was seen Wednesday at the Veterans Administration Hospital at Bay Pines. He left in a taxi but told the driver to drop him off in Tampa instead.

Maddix is deaf, has dementia and a heart condition and has been without his medication for two days.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Clearwater Police at (727) 562-4242.

