TAMPA, Fla.—Tampa police are searching for a missing 23-year-old man who they say could be in danger.

Police say Jonathan Everett went missing Friday night and was last seen at his home in the Sulphur Springs area.

Everette has the mental capacity of a five-year-old, said police.

He was described as six-feet tall and 200 pounds.

People were asked to call 813-231-6130 if they had information on his whereabouts.

