'Come back home': Family, friends of missing Port Richey boater pray he's found safe

The U.S. Coast Guard says 57-year-old Andre Nolasco was last seen at Nick's Park Sunday morning.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — As crews with the U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife, and the Pasco County Sheriff's Marine Unit search for hours, family and friends are holding onto hope.

Nolasco is a father of two originally from the Dominican Republic but has lived in Port Richey for some time.

Speaking exclusively to 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo Monday night, his younger brother said they were just finding out the news, trying to process it all and would land at Tampa International Airport by 11 p.m.

An MH60 Jayhawk helicopter crew with the USCG Air Station Clearwater found Nolasco's boat about eight miles west of Hudson with no one onboard, officials say.

Crews are reportedly searching for the 57-year-old in the water and will continue to do so throughout Monday night.

His friends went out to Nick's Park Monday night searching for any sign of Andre.

"They found his boat, but only his boat in the ocean and I was like, 'Damn that's crazy.' Andre, I hope you appear. Come back to your family because trust me your kids need you," Yancy Hiraldo said.

EXCLUSIVE: Andre’s family and friends are anxiously awaiting any news from the Coast Guard. His younger brother tells me he’s flying to Tampa now after getting the news. His friends are out searching & found his truck still parked by the dock. A note left on it by PD @10TampaBay https://t.co/qJXJGD9lVi pic.twitter.com/YBda68ypGt — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaOnTV) August 15, 2023

Hiraldo and his brother searched and found Nolasco's truck still parked in the lot at the park. A note asking Andre to call the Port Richey Police Department was on it saying family and friends are concerned for his safety.

Officials with the Coast Guard say they were able to find the boat after pinging Nolasco's phone and creating a search area in the water. They also say the 57-year-old's girlfriend called to report him missing Monday morning after being told Andre didn't show up for work.

While his family waits for answers, they still hold onto hope he'll be found alive.