He was last seen Monday afternoon leaving Bay Vista Elementary School.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Have you seen Julian Ali? St. Petersburg Police officers are searching for the missing 9-year-old.

Officers say he was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Monday leaving Bay Vista Elementary located on 5900 Dr. MLK St. S.

Julian is about 4 feet tall and weighs around 80 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan pants with red and white shoes. He may be riding a blue and white bike.

If you've seen Julian or know where he is, contact the St. Petersburg Police Department.