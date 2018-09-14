A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a 16-year-old Bartow girl Friday.

Lesley Perez was last seen in the 1300 block of South Floral Avenue. She was dropped off for school about 7:45 a.m. Thursday, but she didn't check in. She was not picked up by her caregivers in the afternoon Thursday.

She is a resident of a group home facility.

She is 5-foot-4, 116 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and dark green T-shirt, cuffed blue jean shorts, tennis shoes and was carrying a pink and gray hoodie.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP