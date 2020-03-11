Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Land O' Lakes boy

Investigators say he could be with Kaylee Maurer, 20. They could be traveling in a black, 2016 Nissan Sentra, FL tag number LRFT56, FDLE says.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old Pasco County boy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Giovanni Oquendo was last seen Saturday in the area of the 3000 block of Parkway Boulevard in Land o'

Lakes.

Investigators say he could be with Kaylee Maurer, 20. They could be traveling in a black, 2016 Nissan Sentra, FL tag number LRFT56, FDLE says.

The 1-year-old boy was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored shorts, and light-up tennis shoes with "Paw Patrol" cartoon characters. Maurer has blue hair, blue eyes, and tattoos, according to FDLE.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at (727) 847-5878 or 911.

What other people are reading right now: