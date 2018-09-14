A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old Bartow girl.

Lesley Perez was last seen in the 1300 block of South Floral Avenue.

She is 5-foot-4, 116 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and dark green T-shirt, cuffed blue jean shorts, tennis shoes and was carrying a pink and gray hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bartow police at (863) 534-5034 or 911.

