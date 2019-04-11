POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is working with the Polk County Sheriff’s office to find Jason Brewer.

The 16-year-old was last seen on Aug. 17 in Winter Haven, Fla.

He is six feet tall and 148-pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has been in contact with Brewer is urged to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter