45 missing children found, 109 human trafficking survivors rescued in Ohio operation

Ohio Attorney General David Yost said more than 50 agencies were involved in Operation Autumn Hope

Forty-five missing children were recovered in Ohio by the U.S. Marshals (USMS) as part of an October operation called “Autumn Hope.”

Ohio Attorney General David Yost said this is the largest anti-human trafficking effort in state history.

Yost said more than 50 agencies were involved in the operation resulting in the rescue of 109 human trafficking survivors and 177 arrests.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office said 157 men were arrested on charges of soliciting and other crimes in Franklin, Cuyahoga and Lucas Counties.

Yost said the operation focused on four main points:

Rescuing victims of human trafficking and referring them to social services

Recovering missing and exploited children

Apprehending those seeking to have sex with a minor

Arresting male johns seeking to buy sex

Ohio Attorney General David Yost and other law enforcement agencies addressed the operation at a press conference on Monday:

About 20 additional missing children cases were also cleared.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force arrested 22 people accused of seeking to have sex with a minor.