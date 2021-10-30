Wayne County officials searching for 3 children, missing since Wednesday

The children were last seen in Shreve, Ohio.

WAYNE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Officials in Wayne County are asking for the public's assistance to locate three missing children who were last seen on October 27, in Shreve.

According to officials, Isabel, Remmington, and Wyatt Cruz were all last seen inside of a dark blue Dodge Caravan, license plate 'JLC 3641' on Wednesday around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of North Prospect Street.

Isabel, 11, has white skin, brown hair, and brown eyes. Remington, 7, has white skin, brown hair, and brown eyes. Wyatt, 5, has white skin, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Officials say the children may be in the company of 33-year-old Bryan Godfrey, described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Godfrey weighs approximately 265 pounds and stands six feet tall.

If you have any information about Isabel, Remington, or Wyatt Cruz, please reach out to the Shreve Police Department at (330) 287-5705.

