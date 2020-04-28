CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County deputies are searching for 11-year-old Trinity Paige Lester. She was last seen around 8:40 p.m. Monday, April 27, at her home off N Groveland Way in Crystal River.
Deputies believe she is wearing the green Plant City jacket show in her photo. She is a Crystal River Middle School student and has blond hair and green eyes.
If you have any information on Trinity’s whereabouts, please contact the CCSO non-emergency line at (352)726-1121, or 9-1-1.
What other people are reading right now:
- Deputies search for missing 15-year-old from Bartow
- What Florida beaches are open? A county-by-county list
- Blue Angels to fly over Tampa this weekend to honor health workers
- $10,000 worth of puppies and goods stolen from pet store
- Do your glasses fog up when you wear a mask? Here's how to fix that
- 2020 Atlantic hurricane season: This could be an active few months
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter