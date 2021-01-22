Have you seen Jerald? Clearwater police search for missing man

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police detectives are asking for help finding 65-year-old Jerald Westerfield.
Jerald was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday by South Jupiter Avenue near Cleveland Street in Clearwater. Detectives say he would likely be driving a gray Toyota Tundra.
Jerald is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 125 pounds. He is described as balding with gray hair and blue eyes. He was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans and a beige long-sleeve shirt with buttons.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.
