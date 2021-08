Have you seen James McComish? The 79-year-old is missing from the 1800 block of Fuller Drive and his family is concerned about him. He may be driving a gray 2005 Chevy Malibu. He is 5 feet 4 and weighs 165 pounds. Call 727-562-4242 if you have seen him. pic.twitter.com/kZwcgamdDy