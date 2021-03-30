x
Police looking for missing Clearwater man

Police say Wallace Joe Wade III was last seen Saturday at a bus stop on Betty Lane.
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Clearwater man who went missing over the weekend.

Clearwater Police say Wallace Joe Wade III, 27, was last seen Saturday at a bus stop on Betty Lane. They say he was wearing khaki shorts, a t-shirt, and carrying a red Michael Kors backpack.

Wade is 6-feet-3 and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.

