Police looking for missing Clearwater man

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Clearwater man who went missing over the weekend.
Clearwater Police say Wallace Joe Wade III, 27, was last seen Saturday at a bus stop on Betty Lane. They say he was wearing khaki shorts, a t-shirt, and carrying a red Michael Kors backpack.
Wade is 6-feet-3 and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.
