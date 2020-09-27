Police looking for missing 16-year-old from Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old.
The police department said Chloe Cluck is a runaway and possibly endangered.
She was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near the 1800 block of Sunset Point Road, which is near the intersection of Sunset Point and N Keene Road.
Cluck is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She also wears glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.
- President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to fill Supreme Court seat
- Dallas Stars force Game 6, defeating the Bolts in double overtime
- Bucs announce plan to welcome back fans for home games
- FHP: Woman stabs boyfriend on I-4, then is hit and killed by truck
- Gov. DeSantis lifts state-level restaurant capacity restrictions, allows Florida to move to Phase 3 of reopening
- Hurricane season has suddenly gone on 'nap' mode. Here's likely why
- Results of climate change: Warmer world, stronger storms
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter