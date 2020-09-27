x
Police looking for missing 16-year-old from Clearwater

Police said she was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near Sunset Point Road.
Credit: Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old.

The police department said Chloe Cluck is a runaway and possibly endangered.

She was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near the 1800 block of Sunset Point Road, which is near the intersection of Sunset Point and N Keene Road.

Cluck is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

