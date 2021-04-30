Have you seen Brian? Deputies searching for missing, endangered Spring Hill man

His family says he has autism and the 'mental capacity of a 10 year old,' according to the sheriff's office.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Have you seen Brian? Hernando County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a 27-year-old man they say is missing and endangered.

Brian Judy was last seen before sunrise Friday at his home on Osowaw Boulevard in Spring Hill. Deputies say his family reported him missing around 7:48 p.m.

Deputies say Judy left his home on a black bicycle with a wire basket on the front. He was last seen around 7 a.m. on Osowaw Boulevard. He's known to hang out in and around the wooded area of his home, according to the sheriff's office.

Judy has autism and his family says he has the "mental capacity of a 10 year old," the sheriff's office said.

Judy is five feet and six inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has short brown hair with a short brown beard and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing Venom pajama pants and a blue shirt.

If you have seen Judy or know where he is, call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.