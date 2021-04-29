Have you seen Jefferson? Deputies search for missing, endangered man

SARASOTA, Fla. — Have you seen Jefferson? Sarasota County deputies are searching for a missing 88-year-old man they say is endangered.
Deputies say Jefferson Brougher was last seen with his former caregiver, 54-year-old Tomiko Whitaker. They were driving in Whitaker's SUV, a 2020 black Honda HRV with Indiana plate No. BN4827.
Deputies say they may be heading back to Indiana.
Brougher is 5-foot-7, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on where Brougher or Whitaker may be is asked to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477.
