Missing, endangered teen found safe

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Some good news! Deputies say a teen they say is missing and endangered has been found safe.

Robert Wroblewski, 17, had been last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday leaving his home near S. Falkenburg Road and Still River Drive in Riverview.

He was wearing a light gray t-shirt with an orange Adidas logo and black track pants with a blue stripe. Wroblewski is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has dark brown shaggy hair. Deputies say Wroblewski has autism.

"We are asking for the public's assistance to help find this young man," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We want to bring him home to his family safely, so I'm asking anyone who knows something about him or where he may have gone, to please call us immediately."

If you know where Wroblewski may be, you're asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office as soon as possible at 813-247-8200.