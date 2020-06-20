Tampa police searching for missing endangered man

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for your help in finding a missing man they say is endangered.
Aubrey Lewis Hudson, 63, was last seen walking westbound on E. 7th Ave from the intersection of N. 17th St. in Tampa.
Police say Hudson has a mental disability. He is 5'9" and weighs about 135 pounds. He has gray hair and was last seen wearing a blue/gray long-sleeve button-down shirt and khaki pants.
If you see him or come into contact with him, call Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.
- Coronavirus in Florida: Where we stand with cases, deaths and hospitalizations
- This big cloud of dust heading toward Tampa Bay could mean spectacular sunsets and unlikely hurricane chances for now
- Calls come for Columbus, Ohio, to change its name
- What do Tampa and St. Pete's new face mask rules mean?
- Children's Robitussin, Dimetapp cough medicine recalled for possible overdose risk
- 3 Lightning players, staff members test positive for COVID-19
- Everything to know about Disney's new theme park reservation system
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter