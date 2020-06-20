Tampa police searching for missing endangered man

Police say he was last seen on E. 7th Ave. around the intersection of N. 17th St.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for your help in finding a missing man they say is endangered.

Aubrey Lewis Hudson, 63, was last seen walking westbound on E. 7th Ave from the intersection of N. 17th St. in Tampa.

Police say Hudson has a mental disability. He is 5'9" and weighs about 135 pounds. He has gray hair and was last seen wearing a blue/gray long-sleeve button-down shirt and khaki pants.

If you see him or come into contact with him, call Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

