BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — A missing Florida mom who vanished with her four children has been found dead.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office confirms the body of Casei Jones, 32, was found near Brantley County, Georgia.

Her family reported her missing on Sept. 14 after not seeing her for six weeks. The children have not been located.

Deputies say Jones' husband, Michael, is currently being questioned in connection with her death. A warrant has been issued for his arrest for second-degree homicide, according to law enforcement.

The kids: Cameron Bowers, 10; Preston Bowers, 5; Mercalli Jones, 2; and Aiyana Jones, 1, last were seen about six weeks ago in the Ocala, Florida, area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 352-732-9111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



