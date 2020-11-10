'Please help me find my son': Family searching for missing Greensboro man

"His family, we love him dearly. If anyone knows anything or knows anything let us know," his father said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro family is desperately searching for their missing son who they haven't heard from since October 1st.

"It's almost like he fell off the earth 10 days ago," said Towinga Evans, his mother, who is actively searching for her son. There is a reward for his safe return, according his Jaleel's mother.

Jaleel Taquee Evans, who goes by J.T., is a 29-year-old man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. His father, LaMont Collins, said Jaleel was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 1 at their house in the 1800 block of Britton Street in Greensboro.

His family says Jaleel moved to Meredith Street in High Point just two days before his disappearance.

Jaleel's father said his son was last wearing black-and-white striped shorts, a black T-shirt, black tennis shoes, black socks, and a black bookbag.

Jaleel's family describes him as "very family-oriented," and says it's out of character for their son to not contact them for days.

"His family, we love him dearly. If anyone knows anything or knows anything let us know," his father said. "We are really hurting and we need some kind of closure."

The Greensboro Police Department confirms a missing person investigation into Evans' disappearance is ongoing.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

