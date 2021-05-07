Have you seen Alex? Citrus County deputies search for missing man

Deputies say 30-year-old Alex Cunningham was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, brown boots, and a backpack.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who was reported missing on Monday.

Deputies say 30-year-old Alex Cunningham was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, brown boots, and a backpack.

He is described as a white 6-foot-4, 260-pound man with brown eyes and brown hair. Deputies believe he may be in the area of Inverness or Hernando.

If you have seen Alex or know where he may be, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 1-888-ANY-TIPS (888-269-8477) or online at CrimeStoppersCitrus.com.