TAMPA, Fla. — He’s missing, and he needs help.
Police are trying to find David Garcia. Officers say the 27-year-old is non-verbal, has a diminished mental capacity and requires medication.
He’s 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt with jean shorts Sunday evening at McDugald Park.
Police say he also has two hearing aids.
Anyone who sees Garcia is being asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.
