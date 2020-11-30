Have you seen Mr. Smith? He's missing, and deputies are asking for your help

He may be in a 2014 Ford F-150 with Georgia tag PEX3727.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 78-year-old man.

Deputies say Nelson Smith, who has dementia, left his Shady Shores Drive home around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 29. And, investigators aren't sure which way he went.

He's described as a Black man who is 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket.

Smith is believed to be in a 2014 Ford F-150 with Georgia tag PEX3727. The sheriff's office believes he may be heading to Georgia.

Deputies say he is considered "endangered" and does not have his cell phone with him. Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to call deputies at 813-247-8200.

