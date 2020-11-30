Have you seen Mr. Smith? He's missing, and deputies are asking for your help

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 78-year-old man.
Deputies say Nelson Smith, who has dementia, left his Shady Shores Drive home around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 29. And, investigators aren't sure which way he went.
He's described as a Black man who is 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket.
Smith is believed to be in a 2014 Ford F-150 with Georgia tag PEX3727. The sheriff's office believes he may be heading to Georgia.
Deputies say he is considered "endangered" and does not have his cell phone with him. Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to call deputies at 813-247-8200.
- Coldest air of the season arrives in Tampa Bay this week
- 'People let their guard down': Health expert expresses concern over possible post-holiday travel rise in COVID-19 cases
- Fauci: US may see 'surge upon surge' of virus in weeks ahead
- Multi-county police chase ends with arrests on Interstate 4
- Florida hunters have duck stolen by massive gator
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter