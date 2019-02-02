St. Petersburg police are asking for the public's help to find a man who needs medication.

Lester E. Lattiere, 57, was last seen in the area of 13th Avenue S. and Martin Luther King Street S. He was driving a tan 2008 Dodge pickup truck with Florida tag LESTER7 and a NY Giants sticker on the rear window.



Police say Lattiere suffers from medical conditions which require daily medications. If he doesn’t take the meds, the condition can be fatal.



If you’ve seen him, call police at (727) 893-7780.

