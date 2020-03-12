Have you seen him? Manatee County deputies search for missing man

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 22-year-old who first responders are worried about.
The sheriff’s office said Clarence Federick Jr., also known as “Coop,” was last seen leaving a house in the 5000 block of 26th Lane East.
He was last spotted wearing black basketball shorts and a white tank top, according to a news release. He’s described as a Black man standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8 and weighing between 145 and 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a thin build.
Deputies say Federick Jr. also has tattoos on each forearm:
- “LIL” on his right forearm
- “COOP” on his left forearm
Anyone with information about Federick Jr.’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
