Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old man missing from Largo

LARGO, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old man reported missing in Largo.
Police said John Medick is missing from 1001 Starkey Road and is driving a silver Nissan Sentra with Florida tag ZC81F.
He was last seen around 5 a.m. Wednesday wearing blue shorts and an unknown color shirt.
Officers said Medick has been diagnosed with dementia and needs supplemental oxygen.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 727-587-6730.
