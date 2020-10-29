Donald Lee Torina was found safe.

TAMPA, Fla. — UPDATE: The missing man has been located.

Previous story below:

Tampa police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 84-year-old.

Police said Donald Lee Torina left his home early Thursday morning in the 600 block of South Glen Avenue. He was driving a 2010 silver Lincoln four-door MKZ with Florida tag Y07LQY.

He's described as 5-feet 10-inches tall, about 200 pounds and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with fish on the back, black shorts and black sandals.

Anyone who sees him or his car is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

