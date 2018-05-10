ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives have found a missing 1-year-old boy and his 28-year-old mother.

Sydney Wyatt and her toddler, Future Johnson, were located at a local hotel.

Police say both of them are safe.

Investigators are currently working with the Department of Children and Families to figure out what happened.

Previous: Missing Child Alert issued for missing 1-year-old, last seen with mother in St. Pete

UPDATE: The Florida MISSING CHILD Alert for Future Johnson has been cancelled. The child has been found safe. Thank you for sharing! — FDLE (@fdlepio) October 5, 2018

Police say Wyatt had been staying with her grandmother at a home in St. Petersburg when she borrowed her grandmother's car around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and vanished.

Officers found the car abandoned with the baby car seat inside and Johnson's items around 4 a.m. Thursday in Pinellas Park.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP