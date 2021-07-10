Have you seen Deven? Police searching for missing endangered New Port Richey teen

Officers say Deven has a mental disability and could be a 'harm to himself or others' without his medication.

Have you seen Deven? New Port Richey Police say officers say they are searching for a missing, endangered 16-year-old.

Deven Gelinas was last seen at 10 a.m. on July 8 leaving Pennsylvania Ave heading toward Madison Street.

He was last seen wearing a black tee shirt with the word "Friends" written in white lettering all over and black shorts. He had a blue Jansport backpack on and may also have a light blue hooding.

Deven is five foot six inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blond hair and hazel eyes.

Police say Deven has a mental disability and takes anti-psychotic and ADHD medications. "Without medication, Deven is unstable and may be a harm to himself or others," a release stated.

Officers say he frequents the Sims Park area of New Port Richey.

If anyone knows where Deven is, contact the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-232-8905 ext. 8905 or email at ioppoloj@cityofnewportrichey.org.