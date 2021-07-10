Have you seen Deven? Police searching for missing endangered New Port Richey teen

Have you seen Deven? New Port Richey Police say officers say they are searching for a missing, endangered 16-year-old.
Deven Gelinas was last seen at 10 a.m. on July 8 leaving Pennsylvania Ave heading toward Madison Street.
He was last seen wearing a black tee shirt with the word "Friends" written in white lettering all over and black shorts. He had a blue Jansport backpack on and may also have a light blue hooding.
Deven is five foot six inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blond hair and hazel eyes.
Police say Deven has a mental disability and takes anti-psychotic and ADHD medications. "Without medication, Deven is unstable and may be a harm to himself or others," a release stated.
Officers say he frequents the Sims Park area of New Port Richey.
If anyone knows where Deven is, contact the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-232-8905 ext. 8905 or email at ioppoloj@cityofnewportrichey.org.
What other people are reading right now:
- City of Tampa to hold Bolts Stanley Cup boat parade Monday
- DeSantis not ‘jumping to conclusions’ about statewide impact of Surfside condo collapse
- Seven African penguins dead at Florida Aquarium
- Here's where you can buy Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup champs gear
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter