Ruth "Edy" Cecala was last seen in the area of Pinecrest Drive and Louisiana Avenue, authorities say.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Have you seen Ruth? Police say the New Port Richey woman has been missing for nearly a week.

According to police, at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, Ruth "Edy" Cecala walked away from her home. She was last seen in the area of Pinecrest Drive and Louisiana Avenue.

Cecala's friends and family have not heard from her since, police said.