Police looking for missing North Port teen

NORTH PORT, Fla — Police are searching for a missing 18-year-old from North Port.

North Port Police say Alejandra Angelie Santiago Ortiz left her North Port home on Douglas Road early Tuesday morning.

Clothing and her cell phone were later found along Price Boulevard just west of Connie Street.

If you have any information, contact Officer Matthew Lagarce at 941-429-7300 or mlagarce@northpordpd.com.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

