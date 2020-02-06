Police looking for missing North Port teen

NORTH PORT, Fla — Police are searching for a missing 18-year-old from North Port.
North Port Police say Alejandra Angelie Santiago Ortiz left her North Port home on Douglas Road early Tuesday morning.
Clothing and her cell phone were later found along Price Boulevard just west of Connie Street.
If you have any information, contact Officer Matthew Lagarce at 941-429-7300 or mlagarce@northpordpd.com.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Group takes down huge Confederate flag in Tampa
- Short-lived tornado reported in Venice
- What you need to know about Tampa's curfew
- More protesters lead march to St. Petersburg Police Department
- Independent autopsy says George Floyd died from 'asphyxiation from sustained pressure'
- Minneapolis police: No evidence yet that semi driver intentionally drove into protesters
- Gov. Ron DeSantis deploys 100 National Guard members to Tampa
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter