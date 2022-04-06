Deputies searching for missing person in Pasco County

Anyone with information on Eckert's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102.

ODESSA, Fla. — Have you seen Leuvania? Deputies are searching for the missing adult last seen in Pasco County.

According to the sheriff's office, 39-year-old Leuvania Eckert was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the Odessa area. Authorities say they were driving a 2014 white Toyota Highlander with the Florida license plate KWTI60.

Eckert is 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information on Eckert's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102.