Elderly woman and man vanish after getting into car for a drive

Anyone who sees them should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Two elderly people are missing, and deputies need your help finding them.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that 85-year-old Lamark Stillings and 79-year-old Oris Stillings hadn't been heard from since Tuesday.

Investigators say they left their home in Wimauma, but nobody is sure where they went.

At the time, they were driving their 2017 blue Volkswagen Jetta with tag number GKWA48.

"Oris Stillings has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes, and Lamark Stillings suffers from slight memory loss," the sheriff's office wrote in an email.

Oris is described by deputies as a Black woman, who is 5 feet tall and 110 pounds. Lamark is described as a Black man, who is 5-foot-11 and 140 pounds.