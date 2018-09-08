The body of a missing 30-year-old Port St. Lucie man was found in a pond, police said.

Joshua Marshall was found Wednesday afternoon, police said.

He had been reported missing early in the day. A surveillance camera showed a man matching his description at a 7-Eleven about 4:14 a.m.

Police said he was nonverbal and was attracted to water.

