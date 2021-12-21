Tampa police search for missing child, possibly headed toward Palm Harbor or Dunedin

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 813-231-6130.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department asked for help Tuesday in finding a missing person, described by the agency as a runaway.

In a Facebook post, TPD said Rush Markun is 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds with short brown hair, blue eyes, and transition glasses.

"Rush was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jean pants, and white Nike shoes," TPD wrote. "He may also have on a jean jacket and is on blue beach cruiser with white lettering."

He was last seen on South Himes Avenue near West Beaumont Street and may be heading toward the Palm Harbor/Dunedin area, according to law enforcement.

"The Tampa Police Department and Rush’s family are concerned for his safety," TPD wrote.