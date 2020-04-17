RUSKIN, Fla. — Have you seen these two young people? Deputies say they haven't been seen or heard from since Thursday.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Jazmin Sneed and Pablo Hernandez left Sneed's home in Ruskin on Thursday. And, authorities aren't sure where they went.
"After leaving the home, our deputies discovered evidence that these two teenagers may have left with a gun from inside the Ruskin home," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.
Chronister is urging anyone who sees Sneed or Hernandez to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.
"The safety of our children is always one of our top priorities," Chronister added.
Sneed is described as white, 14 years old, 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Hernandez is described as Hispanic, 15 years old, 5-foot-6 and 133 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
