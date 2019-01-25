SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl who may be with her mother in Georgia.
Reannon Stonerock did not show up to school on Jan. 11 and has not been seen since.
She is 5 feet tall, 140 pounds with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black "Nightmare Before Christmas" Jack Skellington sweatshirt, dark pajama pants, white Adidas sneakers, and was possibly carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
