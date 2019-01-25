SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl who may be with her mother in Georgia.

Reannon Stonerock did not show up to school on Jan. 11 and has not been seen since.

She is 5 feet tall, 140 pounds with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black "Nightmare Before Christmas" Jack Skellington sweatshirt, dark pajama pants, white Adidas sneakers, and was possibly carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.