Update on Sept. 6, 2018: A missing 79-year-old Sarasota man was found safe in Hillsborough County, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Robert Braden's family members are going to pick him up.

The Sarasota County's Sheriff's Office thanked the public for their assistance.

Original Story on Sept. 5, 2018: A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old Sarasota man.

Robert Braden was last heard from about 11 a.m. Wednesday. He suffers from dementia.

He was driving a 2013 silver Cadillac XTS with a Florida tag 255VZM. The right rear trunk has a UK (University of Kentucky) sticker.

He has gray hair, brown eyes and was last wearing blue jeans and a blue button-down shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 861-4260 or the Criminal Investigations Section at (941) 861-4900.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP