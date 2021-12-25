Have you seen Clifford? Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old man

The 77-year-old woman was last seen driving away from his home in Spring Hill.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 77-year-old man last seen on Christmas Day leaving his home.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Clifford Tack. He was last seen driving away from his home on Kirkland Avenue in Spring Hill. He told his wife he was going for a drive, authorities say.

Family members reported him missing at around 5:40 p.m. when he never returned home.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Tack suffers from dementia and is a diabetic who is insulin dependent.

The 77-year-old man is driving a white 1998 Toyota Tacoma with Florida tag, CBXA55.

Tack is described as 5-feet, 9-inches, weighs around 180 pounds and has brown eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a black turtleneck, long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and eyeglasses.