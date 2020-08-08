Police searching for missing St. Petersburg man

His family says he has several medical conditions that require treatment.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police officers need your help finding a man who hasn't been seen since last night.

Officers say Harry Truman Washington, 73, left his home in the 1100 block of 66th Street North around 5:30 p.m. Friday. He hasn't been seen since.

He is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue scrubs, officers say.

His family told police he has several medical conditions that require treatment.

If you've seen Harry Washington or have any information about where he may be, call police at 727-893-7780.