Have you seen Ben? Police issue Silver Alert for missing St. Pete man

Officers say they believe he is driving his 1979 GMC pickup truck.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Have you seen Ben Taylor? St. Pete Police have issued a Silver Alert and are looking for the missing 79-year-old.

Officers say he was last seen at his home in the 2300 block of 25th Avenue S and was wearing a gold shirt with black pants and a pair of loafers.

Police say Taylor has "significant diminished mental capacity." Investigators say it's crucial they find him.

Taylor weighs 140 pounds and is 5-foot-9 with a slender build. Officers say he has difficulty standing or walking.

Officers believe he is driving in his black 1979 GMC pickup truck with Florida tag 232MSF.

If anyone has information on where he may be, call police at 727-893-7780 or 911.

