UPDATE: Missing St. Petersburg man found safe, police say

Officers say he was found early Thursday morning.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — UPDATE: Police say Franklin Bell was found safe! Thank you to all who shared.

Original Story:

Have you seen Franklin Junior Bell? St. Petersburg Police are searching for a missing 34-year-old man.

Officers say Bell was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday outside of Mennorah Manner in the 200 block of 59th Street North. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

According to police, Bell is "severely developmentally delayed." He is about 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Police say Bell has family in the area but no friends. And, his cell phone is not working.

If you've seen Bell or know where he is, officers ask you to call them at 727-893-7780 or 911 as soon as possible.

